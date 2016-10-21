Governor’s name

is a handful

It’s been two years since the seasoned Gujarat politician Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala became the Governor. Yet, for many, his name still remains a mouthful to pronounce correctly. On Thursday, during the annual medal investiture ceremony at Raj Bhavan, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah overcame the challenge rather embarrassingly. During his speech, the Chief Minister attempted to introduce all those on the dais, including the Governor. However, when he came to the Governor’s name, he stumbled. “Honorary Governor…uh…Rudawala…” Soon, he looked around for help. When no one came forward, he continued with more ‘uhs’. When it became difficult to continue, he asked for a copy of the invitation, and then slowly read out the Governor’s name in full. The Governor, who does not understand Kannada, however, remained unfazed.

Metro or roadwidening?

The steel bridge protests did see an impressive turnout: not just on Twitter but also in person. Thousands of people lined the streets in the city, holding placards – and tweeting about the event. The human chain was very visible and was trending on Twitter. However, there were a few among the lot, who were not entirely sure why they were protesting. One person said trees were being cut because ‘a metro’ was coming up; while, another said ‘road widening’ should not be done.

