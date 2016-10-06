Branded as nosy

Senior officials from Delhi often make their way to the city for small functions, like the inauguration of a branch office for instance. However, while they choose to answer questions on other issues depending on their choice, the very act of asking an ‘off-topic’ question angers their juniors, who then proceed to criticise the reporter publicly.

Recently, the chairman of a PSU was in town for the inauguration of a branch office. Media personnel from many companies gathered in the hope he would make a statement on the company’s financial health. However, while the chairman himself was willingly answering the questions, the company spokesperson could be heard in the background complaining about the ‘nosy’ reporter.

Forward fever

Almost every office has a ‘group’ on WhatsApp. This includes government departments, which have started media groups to keep journalists informed about developments. But like all other groups, these too are not free of the incessant forward-sender.

On one such group started by the Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner’s office, a reporter started posting snapshots of his newspaper’s pages. This came in the midst of officials posting information on important developments of the day. Irked by the interruption, the other reporters politely asked for only news to be posted on the group. This turned into a long argument about how the other reporters were not supporting regional newspapers. In the end, the reporter declared that no more forwards would be posted. But no one knows if the declaration was out of anger or if he was really convinced of the point the others were trying to make.