How reporters saved the day, and some snakes

Reporting ‘assignments’ almost always involve some additional excitement beyond the actual story. The Karnataka government had recently taken a big group of journalists on a study tour of the Cauvery basin.

At the first stop in M.K. Patna in Gubbi taluk, farmers recounted the impact of a poor monsoon.

But the excitement level went up when a group of journalists spotted three snakes entangled in a plastic net, probably cast into the river to catch fish.

After nearly half an hour, two snakes were rescued, leading to much rejoicing among one section of journalists and an interesting visual for the television cameras.

Too many leaves make

it hard to work

Officials are upbeat about the upcoming holidays in October.

With six holidays and a series of long weekends, many officials plan to head out of town.

However, this leaves reporters in the lurch, as calling officials for information on holidays is usually reserved for urgent matters.

Recently, a conversation with an official for an appointment in October ran into several minutes with both the reporter and the official checking their calendars for a free day.

The end result was that the meeting was fixed for November.

(Reporting by Deepika Cariappa, Avinash Bhat)