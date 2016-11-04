Minister of State for Information Technology and Bio Technology and also Yadgir district in-charge Priyank Kharge has said that officials from Krishna Bhagya Jala Nigam Limited, Agriculture and Revenue departments have submitted a report after visiting agriculture fields in Yadgir taluk which were flooded by the backwaters of the Sangam Banda Balancing Reservoir in Telangana State’s Maktal taluk.

He was talking to presspersons in Yadgir on Tuesday.

A detailed report has been sent to the State government for further action and release of compensation to farmers whose fields were submerged by the backwaters and crops were damaged, the Minister said.

Dengue

Mr. Kharge said that two patients from Waganagera village, who were suffering from suspected dengue, have been referred to the district general hospital in Kalaburagi for further treatment.