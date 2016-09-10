Basavaraj Shekhar Haroorgeri (35), who was also known as Ring Basya, a repeat offender, was killed Friday night. His body was found on Hyderabad road, off Haroorgeri Cross. He had suffered wounds on his head and chest, police said.
They suspect the attackers might have made him unconscious by adding some drug in alcohol he consumed. He had cases of assault, battery and attempt to murder, against him in the city’s police stations. Investigations are on.
