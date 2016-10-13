After around 15 months, the work of strengthening the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway bridge, across the Cauvery near Baburayana Koppalu, in Srirangapatna, have commenced.

The pavement on the right side of the bridge, on which at least 1 lakh vehicles travel towards Mysuru daily, had been badly damaged after a crane passed on it in June last year. The Hindu had highlighted the condition of the bridge in a special report (‘Broken pavement threat to pedestrians’) on July 8, 2015.

Assurances were given stating that ‘immediate measures’ would be initiated to repair the damaged portions of the bridge. Nevertheless, the work commenced merely a few days ago. Meanwhile, the supporting walls of the bridge were also damaged and fell into the river owing to the movement of heavy vehicles and the lack of proper maintenance. The officials concerned attributed the inordinate delay in commencing the repair work to ‘administrative reasons’.

The highway was under the maintenance of the Department of Public Works, Ports, Inland and Water Transport (PWD). However, it was handed over to the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) a few months ago with the State government deciding to upgrade it.

The stretch between Bengaluru and Mysuru is a part of NH 275. NHAI has initiated measures to repair the highway and bridges, sources told The Hindu.

Plastering, spraying of anti-corrosion materials, replacement of pavement slabs and strengthening supporting walls are being taken up. Efforts are on to complete the works in next four or six weeks.