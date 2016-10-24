Members of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) staged protest in front of the office of the Deputy Commissioner in the city last week demanding repair work on the roads damaged by heavy rainfall and floods across the district last month.

SUCI district secretary H.V. Diwakar, in a memorandum addressed to Deputy Commissioner Ujjwalkumar Ghosh, said that potholes have surfaced on various stretches, including main roads in the city as well as in the taluks, following the heavy rains and the consequent floods in September.

Mr. Diwakar also expressed displeasure at the slow pace of ongoing roadworks such as the construction of the road overbridge at Biddapur Colony and the new Jewargi Road.