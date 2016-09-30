Renowned psychiatrist and Chairman of Karnataka Mental Health Taskforce K.A. Ashok Pai(68) passed away on Thursday. He had suffered cardiac arrest in Scotland.

He is survived by wife and daughter.

Dr. Pai had produced critically acclaimed films on psychoanalysis, including Kadina Benki, Prathama Ushakirana, and Aaghatha.

