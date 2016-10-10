The renovated bus station at Nippani now stands as a symbol of linguistic harmony in this boundary town of Chikkodi taluk.

The neatly renovated bus station displays its name and signboards in three languages —Kannada, Marathi and English, which apparently is convenient to all commuters to identify platforms, bus routes and various other facilities created there. The name at the entrance of the bus station is written in three languages and in bold letters. So are the signboards.

A commuter expressed satisfaction on seeing the bus station in its present and much better condition. Hitherto, Nippani bus station was one of the worst in the district, he said.

Recently, a large number of people gathered at the bus station to participate in a function wherein Transport Minister R. Ramlinga Reddy inaugurated the renovated complex with a pure water treatment plant, proper seating for commuters, waiting room for women and a baby-care room, besides toilets and canteen.

Belagavi bus stand

Mr. Reddy said that construction work on the long-pending hi-tech Central Bus Station for Belagavi city will commence within two months. He said that renovations to bus stations at Nippani and Chikkodi were completed at a cost of Rs. 5.5 crore and Rs. 5.6 crore, respectively. Funds were also provided under MLA grants.

He attributed the delay in taking up work on the bus station at Belagavi to technical reasons and that none responded to tenders invited thrice. However, three bidders had come forward to take up the Rs. 30-crore project. The bids would be finalised soon and the foundation stone laid in two months.

He said that renovations to bus stations at Kagawad and Yadwad taken up at a cost of Rs. 2 crore would be completed by the end of this financial year.

On the occasion, the Minister flagged off five new buses each at Nippani and Chikkodi.

Parkash B. Hukkeri, MP, Mahantesh Kavatagimath, MLC, Shashikala Jolle, MLA, and senior officials of the NWKRTC were present.