cynosure of all eyes:Amba Vilas Palace is one of the biggest tourist attractions in the country. But tourism stakeholders believe the government has to do more to market Mysuru as an international tourist destination.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

The delay in establishing a Dasara tourism development authority, which has been recommended by the tourism sector on many occasions, may get in the way proper, independent planning of the festivities, feel stakeholders.

An authority exclusively for planning and executing Dasara programmes will be able to help enhance brand Dasara and market Mysuru as an international destination. Many stakeholders feel that Mysuru Dasara has enormous tourism potential and needs to be tailored to attract more people to the city that time of year.

Mysore Travel Mart chairman B.S. Prashanth said, “Dasara is one of the biggest cultural extravaganzas in the country and draws tourists — both domestic and foreign — from far and wide. If a permanent authority is set up, there will be a system of planning and organising the celebrations. There won’t be an ad hoc system for holding the events.”

Revenue from tourism goes up in Mysuru during the 10-day festivities. “About 50 to 70 per cent of the business goes up during Dasara. Tourism is largely linked to Dasara as far as Mysuru is concerned. When this is the case, it is prudent to have an independent authority to plan, organise and manage the celebrations,” Mr. Prashanth said.

Social activist Vasanthkumar Mysoremath had also recommended setting up a permanent Dasara authority or committee that would start working at least six months ahead of the festivities.

Highlighting the need for such a permanent authority, another stakeholder told The Hindu, “I have been getting calls from one of my clients about the Dasara Gold Card. The authorities are yet to announce details of the cards though it is an annual feature. Tourism is all about planning. Foreign tourists plan their visits well in advance. If tourist-friendly measures are kept ready months ahead, it will go a long way in promoting tourism.”

Amba Vilas Palace continues to be at the centre of Mysuru tourism. It is among the country’s most-visited palaces. Though the tourist footfall in Mysuru is said to have dropped moderately for various reasons, the palace has been consistently drawing about three million tourists annually. International tourists especially visit Mysuru to see the palace.