The lecture series, ‘ReBlook: Lectures on PunerMILAN of Ranganathan’, on the occasion of the year-long 125th birth anniversary celebrations of Dr. S.R. Ranganathan, the Father of Indian Library Movement, will be launched here on Saturday.

C. Basavaraju, Registrar, University of Mysore, will inaugurate and preside over the function at Manasa Media Centre, Mysuru university library at 3 p.m. K.N. Prasad, former executive officer, Sarada Ranganathan Endowment for Library Science, will deliver the inaugural lecture on the topic ‘Little known facts of S.R. Ranganathan’.

The inaugural lecture is organised by Mysore University Information and Library Science Alumni Network (MILAN) in collaboration with Mysore Librarians and Information Scientists Association (MyLISA) and Mysore University Library, University of Mysore.

MILAN said the works of Dr. Ranganathan had formidable influence on the growth of library science as an academic field. “Born in 1892, the mathematician-turned-librarian put India prominently on the world map of library science. But for Dr. Ranganathan’s contribution, the library profession would not have flourished in India in the foregone century,” MILAN said in a press release.

MILAN members sensed that it is high time to relook his works in relation to the modern age. “There is a growing tendency to dismiss the seminal works of Dr. Ranganathan as being obsolete. There is a large chunk of professionals who believe that he is more relevant today than ever before. It is right time to examine his works in the digitally confused era,” the release added.

MILAN decided to start the lecture series with ‘ReBlook: The lectures of PunerMILAN of Ranganathan’. ReBlook contains the three main elements found in five laws — Reader (R), Book (B), and Library (L). Blook is a new genre of book which emanates from blogs, thus symbolically representing the new generation resource and also the symbiosis between printed and digital resources, the release said.