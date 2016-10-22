Ramprasath Manohar, Deputy Commissioner, has said that it was the duty of citizens to remember the services and sacrifices of police personnel in maintaining law and order, and peace and tranquillity in society. Speaking at the Police Commemoration Day programme here on Friday, he said that when those working in private and public sector undertakings were enjoying holidays and living with their families, police personnel work round the clock. Condoling the death of three police personnel from the district, who were among the 473 died on duty in the country, said that their family members, in case of any difficulty, could approach him and steps would be taken to extend all possible assistance.
Updated: October 22, 2016 05:34 IST
‘Remember the sacrifices of police personnel’
