making a point:Leader of the Congress in Lok SabhaM. Mallikarjun Kharge speaking at a function organised to mark the 60th Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Divas at the Buddha vihar in Kalaburagi on Tuesday.—PHOTO: Arun Kulkarni

Refers to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s Vijayadashami remark on gau rakshaks

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge singled out Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat comments on gau rakshaks (cow protectors) asking them to “work under the law and Constitution” at the 60th anniversary of the Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Divas here on Tuesday.

Presiding over the function, Mr. Kharge referred to the address of Mr. Bhagwat at Nagpur on the occasion of Vijayadashami and said that “enlightenment” had finally dawned on Mr. Bhagawat after the atrocities committed by the gau rakshaks on Dalits in the name of cow protection.

Mr. Kharge said that the RSS chief was panic stricken that the population of Hindus was coming down and was worried about Dalits and members of other oppressed communities leaving Hinduism.

He pointed out that B.R. Ambedkar selected Vijayadashami, the day on which RSS conducted its Path Sanchalan and annual meet at Nagpur, to embrace Buddhism along with more than 5 lakh Dalits and members of oppressed communities as a mark of protest against the inequalities and caste system prevailing in Hinduism.

Mr. Kharge said religious conversion owing to oppression and inequal caste system is not new to India and the first major religious conversion took place 2,500 years ago with the advent of Buddhism. Dr. Ambedkar, who began the search for an ideal religion that provided equal rights and respect to all the communities, chose to embrace Buddhism. “More than 5 lakh people embracing one religion was an historic event and a world record which is yet to be broken,” the MP added.

Recalling the struggle of Dalits to get equal rights and opportunity to get educated, Mr. Kharge quoted a story that appeared in the Gazetteer of the Bombay Presidency in 1946.

An young boy belonging to Mahar community had written to the British administration in Bombay seeking help to pursue education. On the intervention of the administration, the boy was admitted to a school in Dharwad. However, the discrimination did not end and the school authorities had made the Mahar boy sit on the floor while other students sat on benches.

Dr. Ambedkar visited the school, where the student was admitted, in 1927 and constructed a 50-room hostel for Dalits in the school.

Incidentally, this was the first hostel constructed by Dr. Ambedkar, Mr. Kharge added.

Vasantkumar Talatajje, retired professor, Mumbai University and Dhammachari Yashosagar from Pune delivered special lectures on the occasion.

Meanwhile, thousands of followers of Dr. Ambedkar made a beeline to the Buddha Vihar to pay their obeisance to Lord Buddha.

Prominent among others who were present were Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil, Radhabai Kharge, wife of Mr. Kharge and Rahul Kharge, son of Mr. Kharge.