Reject divisive policies of Modi government: Congress

Congress leaders on Saturday gave a call to reject the “divisive policies” pursued by the Modi government at the Centre by re-electing the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka.

Congress MP and former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor said voters of the State have an opportunity to reward the politics of development by re-electing the Congress and rejecting the politics of division that the BJP stands for.

“The people of Karnataka have an opportunity to send a message to the country that we will stand firm against forces that want to restrict what we wear, what we eat, who we love, what language we speak or which gods we pray to,” the MP said at a press meet at the party office here.

Abhishek Singhvi, MP and AICC spokesperson, said Congress-governed State outshines BJP-governed States in all aspects of development. “It’s the battle of between two models — people-centric policies of the Congress versus people-troubling policies of the BJP”.

At another press conference, Home Minister Ramalinga Reddy drew a comparison between the Prime Minister and Chinese goods, and said Mr. Modi had returned from China recently and there was no guarantee that he would fulfil the promises made to the electorate.

Apparently referring to false promises, Mr. Reddy said, “Like nobody gives guarantee to Chinese goods, there is no guarantee to Mr. Modi’s words.”