A two-day international conference on the theme “Inclusive Economic Growth and Sustainable Development” began at Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara Institute for Management Development (SDM IMD) here on Friday. Kaliappa Kalirajan, Professor of Economics, Australian National University, Canberra, inaugurated the conference and delivered the keynote address.

Prof. Kalirajan, who had also served as the Economic Adviser to the Government of India, said that for old developing Asian countries to achieve growth, it is necessary that they maintain regional cooperation through Intended Nationally Determined Contributions (INDC) and programmes like Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnerships (RCEP) which aim at inclusive development of all countries involved by sharing technological resources and reducing various tariff barriers.

“Though this seems quite difficult in terms of the existing political issues, yet it can be implemented to achieve economic growth like we see in case of China and Japan,” he explained.

N.R. Parasurman, Director and Professor of Finance at SDMIMD, Mysuru, said that economists and researchers have a prominent role to play in the contemporary unstable economy. B. Venkatraja, Conference Chairperson, introduced the conference theme and expressed concerns over imbalanced growth, jobless growth and climate issues generated by the current growth models.

More than 250 delegates mainly academics, research scholars and corporate executives from different countries, including Australia, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Nepal, Fiji, Iran and other Middle East countries, apart from India are participating in the conference.

More than 180 research papers are being presented and deliberated across the two days relating to several issues pertaining to inclusive growth and sustainable development, according to the organisers.

Ashok Balaram, Senior Vice President of SysInformation and Abhishek Ranjan, Global Head - CSR and Sustainability at Brillio Technology Ltd delivered lectures.