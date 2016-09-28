A view of the inside of the refurbished rangmandir in Raichur.— PHOTO: SANTOSH SAGAR

The recently renovated and refurbished rangmandir with all modern amenities and high-end equipment is ready to reopen its doors to music and theatre lovers by the end of this month.

The auditorium, named after Hindustani classical music exponent Pandit Siddarama Jambaladinni, has been the centre of all literary and cultural activities ever since it was inaugurated on April 10, 1999.

It was taken up for renovation early this year with funds provided by the Hyderabad Karnataka Regional Development Board (HKRDB).

The renovation was done in two phases. In the first phase, replacement of the entire roof, civil works, acoustic panelling, electrical and lighting works were taken up at a cost of Rs. 98.5 lakh.

The works were completed in June. In the second phase, wall panelling for meeting sound absorption requirements, decorative false ceiling and replacing the old audio systems with high-end ones were taken up at a cost of Rs. 62.4 lakh.

Lighting and sound arrangements have undergone a fundamental transformation as old systems were replaced with high-end ones.

While the entire auditorium is equipped with rack-mounted speaker systems that render audience a pleasant listening experience by delivering clear sound, the stage is furnished with boundary-microphones that is capable of capturing stage-sound from a distance enabling artistes to perform without using conventional stand or hand microphones.

The district administration has demonstrated its commitment to energy conservation by making lighting design energy-efficient with the use of Light-Emitting Diode (LED) bulbs for all its lighting requirements. “The auditorium has an excellent lighting system comparable to any professional studio but with LED bulbs,” Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil said.

Seating capacity has, however, been reduced from 970 in the old auditorium to 900 in the refurbished one.

“Earlier, the seating arrangement was not as per the standards that professional auditoriums follow. It often led to congestion. To address the issue, seating was redesigned making enough space between rows and using comfortable chairs,” an official said.

Keeping in mind the cost to be incurred on maintenance of the renovated rangmandir, the district administration is thinking of revising tariff for using it.

“There is a committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner which will take a decision in the matter,” Mr. Senthil told The Hindu.