Music and theatre lovers of Raichur have a reason to rejoice. The Rangamandir, renovated and refurbished with all modern amenities and high-end equipments, is ready and is likely to be reopened by month end.

The auditorium, named after the iconic Hindustani classical music exponent Pandit Siddarama Jambaladinni, has been the centre of all literary-cultural activities ever since it was inaugurated on April 10, 1999. It was taken up for renovation early this year with funds provided by Hyderabad Karnataka Regional Development Board (HKRDB).

The renovation was done in two phases. In the first phase, replacement of entire roof, civil works, acoustic panelling, electrical and lighting works was taken up at a cost of Rs. 98.50 lakh. The works were completed in the month of June. In the second phase, wall panelling for meeting sound absorption requirements, decorative false ceiling and replacement of the old audio and lighting systems with high-end ones have been completed at the cost of Rs. 62.40 lakh.

While the entire auditorium is equipped with rack mount speaker systems, the stage is furnished with boundary-microphones that could capture stage-sound from a distance enabling artists to perform without using conventional stand or hand mics.

Administration has demonstrated its commitment to energy conservation by making lighting design energy-efficient with the use of LED bulbs. "The auditorium has an excellent lighting system comparable to any professional studio, but with LED bulbs," says Deputy Commissioner S. Sasikanth Senthil.

Seating capacity has, however, been reduced from 970 to 900. "Earlier, the seating arrangement was not as per the standards that professional auditoriums follow. It often led to congestion. In order to address the issue, seating design was tweeked creating enough space between rows," an officer said.

Keeping in mind the costs to be incurred on maintenance of the renovated Rangamandir, the district administration is thinking to revise the tariff for using it. "There is a committee headed by Deputy Commissioner which will take a call on the matter," Mr. Senthil told The Hindu.