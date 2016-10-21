After suspending the Registrar of University of Mysore C. Basavaraju in connection with the appointment of assistant professors on contract basis at the Yuvaraja’s College, the State government has suspended the principal of the college H. Nanjegowda.

An order dated October 19 issued by the Under Secretary to the Education Department (Universities) on the directions of the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the University, said Mr. Nanjegowda has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

The order referred to the recruitment made in Yuvaraja’s College, a constituent college of the University of Mysore, without either obtaining permission from the State government nor following the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines and reservation policy.

The University of Mysore had invited applications for posts of 48 assistant professors on contract basis for a period of five years for various subjects at a consolidated salary of Rs. 45,000 for teaching undergraduate courses and Rs. 55,000 for postgraduate courses in Yuvaraja’s College.

After holding interviews, appointment orders signed by Mr. Nanjegowda were reportedly handed over to the selected candidates on October 17, following a decision taken at meeting of the governing council of the college held on October 15.

It may be mentioned here that the State government on October 18 ordered the suspension of Mr. Basavaraju, who is also the convenor of the governing council, in connection with the recruitment of assistant professors at Yuvaraja’s College.

University Vice-Chancellor K.S. Rangappa, who is the chairman of the governing council, has, however, defended the recruitment and said the appointments were made in accordance with the statutes without violating the policies.

Meanwhile, the University’s Registrar (Examinations) R. Rajanna has been placed in-charge Registrar of the University in place of Mr. Basavaraju though the government order had placed Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru T. Ventakesh as the in-charge Registrar.

University of Mysore V-C K.S. Rangappa has defended

the recruitment process