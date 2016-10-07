Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state general secretary C.T. Ravi has urged the State government to reconstitute the expert panel on Cauvery river water sharing issue.

Speaking to presspersons here on Wednesday, Mr. Ravi said that the legal and technical expert teams need to be reconstituted as the State government had accommodated some Congress members such as Brijesh Kalappa.

“The State government must have taken the expert panel to be a rehabilitation centre for some Congress members. It was the reason why the panel’s strength was so big. However, it is not so in the case of the Tamil Nadu’s expert panel which is short and consists only experts. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah should convene a meeting of experts and reconstitute the panel before October 18, the date of hearing of the interim application in the Supreme Court,” he said.

Replying to queries, Mr. Ravi said that the State BJP unit would never compromise with the State’s interests in both the Cauvery and the Mahadayi river water sharing issues. In the case of the Mahadayi, the State BJP would exert pressure on the one side and on the other, it would try to evolve consensus in the issue with the Goa Government. The BJP would also raise the issue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention at an appropriate time, he said.

About Leader of Opposition K.S. Eshwarappa organising rallies of the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade, Mr. Ravi said that Mr. Eshwarappa himself had clarified that it was not a party programme. At the rallies, the organisers were pledging support to the BJP. Even Mr. Eshwarappa had so far not issued any statements against the BJP. Therefore, it could not be considered anti-party activity, he said.

