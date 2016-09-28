National » Karnataka

BALLARI, September 28, 2016
Updated: September 28, 2016 05:45 IST

‘Recognise Bishtappaiah’s contribution to resurrection of gopura at Hampi’

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Vasudhara Desai, writer and researcher, addressing a press conference in Ballari on Tuesday.
Vasudhara Desai, writer and researcher, addressing a press conference in Ballari on Tuesday.

Vasundhara Desai, writer and researcher, has underlined the need to recognise the contribution of Bishtappaiah, a religious leader, in resurrecting the main ‘gopura’ of Virupaksha Temple.

Ms. Desai, who claims to be a 11th generation direct descendant of Bishtappaiah, told presspersons here on Tuesday that during her over a decade-long study, she could come across developments during the post-Vijayanagara period.

“As per recorded history, the Vijayanagara empire came to an end after the war at Talikota and the Moghuls ransacked and looted the wealth of the empire. But a post-Vijayanagara study revealed that Thirumala, one of the scions of Vijayanagar kings, returned and provided security to the Virupaksha Temple and Car Street and it was continued by the last king Srirangaraya, until he fled seeking protection from Keladi rulers. After that, Bishtappaiah, a follower of sage Vidyaranya, took up the work of resurrection of the temple and its surroundings and also construction of the ‘gopura’ between 1660 and 1694. Since then, the ‘gopura’ is known as Bishtappaiah Gopura in oral history but it has not been documented,” she said.

Ms. Desai said that she had presented 10 papers on her study at meetings of historians and they had been appreciated by research scholars, including Vasundhara Philiozat, M. Chidanand Murthy, Suryanath Kamat, George Mitchell, among others.

“In fact, Mr. Mitchell, who along with John Fritz, has done a lot of study on Hampi, and also officials of the Archaeological Survey of India were of the view that some of the developments on the restoration of monuments happened during the 17th century.

“ I want the authorities to recognise the contribution of Bishtappaiah by officially documenting that the tower was constructed by him and also put a plaque in front of the tower,” she added.

More In: Karnataka | National
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Flexi fare system will not affect commoners: South Western Railway

Minister’s son granted bail in bribery case

Vaman Bendre passes away

APMC officials told to reduce role of middlemen

Temple looted

Engagements

‘Knowledge of multiple domains necessary for better competency’

Workshop on Mathematical Olympiad

Seminar on dementia

Don’t release Cauvery waters, say freedom fighters


Bengaluru

Cauvery row: Karnataka defers decision on water release till Thursday

G. Padmavathi is city's new Mayor, M. Anand is her deputy

Satellite bus stations fail to take off

Subhash Chandra Khuntia is new Chief Secretary of Karnataka

Limited transport options at night leave working women feeling unsafe, vulnerable

Finally, a policy to safeguard trees

Applications invited for awards

Subhash Chandra Khuntia is new Chief Secretary of Karnataka

Coaching for SC, ST students

Mangaluru

‘Benefits of welfare schemes should reach more people’

Mangaluru-bound private bus overturns, many injured

Teachers shower motherly affection on children

Govt. to ask private firms to sponsor sportspersons: Minister

‘Renovation of Ravindra Kala Bhavan after a week’


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Karnataka

Flexi fare system will not affect commoners: South Western Railway

Allaying fears that the flexi fare system introduced by the Indian Railways will result in a surge in rail fares, the authorities here have ... »