Officials have been asked to complete the recalibration of ATMs at the earliest to ease pressure on bank staff.— File Photo

Over 20 ATMs of the State Bank of Mysore recalibrated on Wednesday

Recalibration of ATMs has picked up pace in Mysuru, with over 20 ATMs belonging to the State Bank of Mysore (SBM) recalibrated on Wednesday and the machines dispensing the new Rs. 2,000 note.

Though recalibration was expected to take some more time, the technical teams of the respective banks were busy in recalibration to facilitate dispensing of the new high-value notes.

They had been asked to complete the work at the earliest to ease the rush for cash in banks.

Mysuru District Lead Bank Manager K.N. Shivalingaiah told The Hindu that Mysuru district had about 715 ATMs belonging to various banks and over 20 ATMs of SBM were recalibrated on Wednesday that ensured dispensation of high value notes.

“There are about 115 ATMs of SBM in the district. Other banks had also started the recalibration work. I cannot say when all ATMs will be recalibrated but the process had been stepped up with technical teams stepping up the task,” he said.

Meanwhile, most banks could not apply indelible ink on those coming for exchanging the banned notes here on Wednesday due to non-availability of ink.

The banks will start applying the ink from Thursday after the Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited started supplying the ink with the stepping up of ink production.

Nevertheless, the rush is expected to drop in the days ahead when more recalibrated ATMs start to function.

Some dealers of petroleum products here met Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep here on Wednesday and sought his direction to the banks for providing them smaller denomination notes.

Petrol bunks had been asked to accept the old notes but most vehicle users give the banned high-value notes resulting in shortage of change.

“The dealers came and met me for the change on the directions of the deputy commissioner. I have told them the banks will look into their appeal,” Mr. Shivalingaiah said.