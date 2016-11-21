As JD(S) State president H.D. Kumaraswamy kick-started his campaign for the upcoming Assembly elections well in advance in Hubballi on last week, with the house-warming of his second home, party leaders from the region had tips for him and party workers.

Addressing a public meeting that coincided with the ‘gruhapravesh’ of Mr. Kumaraswamy’s house at Ishwar Nagar in Bhairidevarakoppa last Friday, JD(S) leaders, including former Minister Basavaraj Horatti, advised the leader on the do’s and don’ts of the campaign.

While everyone was happy about Mr. Kumaraswamy’s plan to stay in the region for at least 10 days, he reminded him that it should not be just a one-time affair. He should make regular visits to motivate people to back him, Mr. Horatti said.

He also admonished the party workers who disappear after a “photo shoot” with Mr. Kumaraswamy. “It is not enough that Mr. Kumaraswamy tours the region. You should also tour the areas assigned to you and keep in touch with the electorate, responding to their pleas and grievances,” he told party workers.

The seven-time MLC asked the party president to take steps to provide a vehicle for each district unit of JD(S) and a monthly sum of Rs. 25,000 for expenses, as most JD(S) workers are poor. “After the misrule of the BJP and then the Congress, the situation has become favourable to a regional party like JD(S). We need to act and prepare responsibly,” he said.

‘Announce candidates

well in advance’

Referring to complaints of last-minute changes in candidatures in the party, Mr. Horatti asked Mr. Kumaraswamy to announce the candidates at least six months before the elections and not change them at the eleventh hour.

Navalgund MLA N.H. Konaraddi, former Minister Alkod Hanumanthappa and others spoke at the meeting, which was attended by religious heads of various communities, including Moulana Tajuddin, Major Gyan Singh and the seer of Mugahalkhed.