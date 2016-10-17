B.G. Puttaswamy, president of BJP’s Other Backward Classes (OBCs) Morcha, took strong exception to senior party leader and leader of Opposition in the Council K.S. Eshwarappa floating the Sangolli Rayanna Brigade.

Speaking to press persons here on Sunday, Mr. Puttaswamy was of the view that making use of the name of a freedom fighter like Sangolli Rayanna to make political ends meet by a senior party leader, who is also a member of the core committee is unfortunate.

“It amounts to indiscipline,” he said.

He was also of the view that Mr. Eshwarappa could have made use of the various morchas to organise the various communities in support of the party.

“However, Rayanna brigade is a closed chapter after party’s senior leaders at the national level including general secretary Ramlal stating that there was no need for another outfit in support of BJP, when it had its own morchas. I only hope that Mr. Eshwarappa will accept it and would not indulge in double-speak,” he said.

Mr. Puttaswamy said that he was touring the districts to mobilise support for the mega convention of OBCs being organised by the morcha in Bengaluru during the last week of November.