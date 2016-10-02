Officials of the Women and Child Welfare Department sent the three minor girls, suspected to have been raped by five minor boys, to their respective homes here on Saturday. The three girls, children of petty vendors, were allegedly raped by five minor boys. Though the crime happened on September 25, the complaints were registered after the victims told their parents about it on Wednesday, police said. The police had kept the victims at the District Bal Mandir to complete their medical tests. While four of the accused have been arrested, one is absconding. SP Prakash Nikam counselled the family of the victims after reports emerged that they were not willing to take the children home. Members of the District Child Rights Committee and Women and Child Welfare Department officials submitted a report to the district child rights court. “While one parent is saying all the three were sexually assaulted, the other is saying only two were assaulted,” a police officer said.