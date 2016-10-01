Bidar police have registered a case against three minor boys on the charge of raping two minor girls in Basava Kalyan taluk.

The incident seems to have happened a few days ago. But the complaints were registered after the victims told their parents about it on Wednesday, police sources said.

The police however, have not revealed the names of the offenders and the victims, since all are suspected to be below 18. Full details will be submitted to the district child rights court and the magistrate’s court, the sources said.