The Shivamogga City Corporation will organise wide range of cultural programmes to mark ‘Shivamogga Dasara’ that will be held here from October 3 to 11.

K.B. Prasanna Kumar, MLA, said at a press conference here recently that the State government has allotted an amount of Rs. 1 crore to manage the event.

As in previous years, the Department of Forest and Wildlife has permitted the use of elephants during the procession that will be taken out on October 11 to mark the conclusion of the event.

Two trained elephants from Sakrebailu elephant camp near here will take part in the procession.

The newly carved silver howdah and idol of goddess Chamundeshwari, that cost Rs. 25 lakh, will be used in the procession, he said.

Other programmes

Suresh Heblikar, film director, will inaugurate the festivities at Kote Sri Chandika Durgaparameshwari temple in the city on October 3 at 11 a.m. Cultural programmes will be held for women, youngsters and children at Kuvempu Rangamandir from October 3 to 10.

As part of the Dasara celebrations, a theatre fest will be held at Suvarna Samskruti Bhavan from October 4 to 8.

There will also be a food festival at Nehru Stadium from October 8 to 10, a fine arts exhibition at Kote Shivappa Nayaka palace on October 7 and a demonstration on yoga at Kuvempu Rangamandir on October 9.

Music director Arjun Janya and troupe will perform at Nehru Stadium on October 10. The performance will commence at 5.30 p.m.

The event will conclude with the banni pooja that will be performed on the National Education Society ground on October 11 at 6.15 p.m., Mr. Kumar said.

Mayor S.K. Mariyappa, Deputy Mayor Mangala Annappa and Commissioner M.V. Tusharamani were present.