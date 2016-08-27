G. Parameshwara, Karnataka Home Minister, speaking to presspersons after offering prayers at the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple in Udupi on Friday.

‘Egg protest’ against Congress member should not have taken place: Parameshwara

G. Parameshwara, Home Minister, said on Friday that the incident of throwing eggs at the car of the former MP, Ramya, (for her comments on Pakistan) in Mangaluru on Thursday, should not have taken place.

Speaking to presspersons after offering prayers at the Sri Krishna Mutt/Temple here, Dr. Parameshwara said that Ms. Ramya’s comments should be seen in the proper perspective. She had only said that the people there had treated the Indian delegation well, when it had gone to Pakistan.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had invited Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for his swearing-in ceremony. The intention behind Mr. Modi inviting Mr. Sharif was to have peaceful and friendly ties with Pakistan. There was no point in twisting statements out of context as in the case of Ms. Ramya’s. She had also clarified her statement.

On Ms. Ramya’s reported comment terming Mangaluru as “hell”, Dr. Parameshwara said that this statement had not come to his notice and he would not comment on it.

He believed that Mangaluru should be developed as an alternative to Bengaluru. Mangaluru was a port city with lot of potential for economic development, he said.

On the investigation in the Bhaskar Shetty murder case, he said that the case was handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) because of shortcomings in the preliminary investigation.

There was also a perception that the investigation is going slow. Though the CID had been instructed to complete investigation as soon as possible, no deadlines could be given, he said.

To a query that innocent persons had been arrested in the Praveen Poojary murder case, Dr. Parameshwara said that if that was the case, then they would be let off after the investigation. But it had to be decided through legal proceedings, he said and added that a person should not have been murdered because of allegations that he was transporting cattle.

He said that there was severe drought in the State for the last three years.

“Hence, I have offered prayers at the Sri Mookambika Temple at Kollur and here for plentiful rain during the rest of the rainy season,” Dr. Parameshwara said.

‘It is not in Mangaluru’s nature’

Mangaluru Staff Correspondent reports:

Meanwhile, speaking to presspersons in Mangaluru, the Home Minister said that the way right wing activists behaved during Ramya’s visit to the city on Thursday goes against the nature of the region that is known for its hospitality and literacy.

Dr. Parameshwara said that there was no inkling of the nature of the protest against Ms. Ramya. Moreover, as leaders always work among the public, there will be threats from organisations to such leaders asking them not to visit certain places.

“We cannot bow down to such threats and sit at home,” he said.

Asked whether the visit of Ms. Ramya on Krishnastami day was risky, Dr. Parameshwara said, “There was no risk. Our leaders and party activists are active here (and capable of handling the situation).”