Former MP Ramya has criticised the “pseudo-patriotism” of BJP, RSS and other groups and suggested them to uphold the ancient ideology of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (World Family) by respecting members of all castes and religions.

She was speaking to presspersons here on Tuesday after inaugurating a rally of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) to promote patriotism among students and youngsters. The rally began near the KSRTC bus stand on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway and a 3,350-ft.-long national flag was taken in a procession as part of NSUI’s ‘Deshakkagi Vidyarthi Nade’ programme.

Ms. Ramya stressed the need to uphold the rich heritage of the country by respecting members of all sections of the society. The Congress was the party that fought for independence from Britishers. “Where were they [BJP and other groups] during the independence struggle?” she questioned.

Over 2,000 students from various colleges in the town participated in the procession that passed through Sir M. Visvesvaraya statue on the highway.