Mandya Karnataka 30_August_2016 : Actor and former Congress MP Ramya, after inaugurating the National Students Union of India (NSUI) organised programme ‘Deshakkagi Vidyarthi Nade’, in Mandya on August 30, 2016

Actor-turned-politician Ramya, former MP, has criticised “pseudo patriotism” of BJP, RSS and their affiliates and suggested that they should instead uphold the ideals of the ancient phrase ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (the world is a family) by respecting people of all castes and religions.

She was speaking after inaugurating ‘Deshakkagi Vidyarthi Nade’, a rally organised by the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in which a 3,350-ft-long national flag was taken out in a procession, here on Tuesday.

She stressed on the need to uphold the rich heritage of the country by respecting members of all sections of society.

Talking to presspersons later, Ms. Ramya launched a scathing attack on the BJP, ABVP and other groups that had organised a series of protests recently against her for saying “Pakistan is not hell”.

“The Congress was the party that fought for the freedom of the nation. Where were they [BJP and its affiliates] during the independence struggle,” she sought to know.

Over 2,000 students from various colleges in the town took part in the procession.