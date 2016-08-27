Ramya case: Hearing put off to October 19

The Somwarpet court in Kodagu district on Saturday put off its hearing into a private compliant filed against actor and former MP Ramya to October 19.

The first JMFC directed the complainant to provide necessary details to the court over his complaint against the former MP.

Advocate and Kodagu Prajaranga District President K. Vittala Gowda had filed the complaint under Section 200 of Criminal Procedure Code, urging the court to register a case against the actor under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with sedition, besides other charges.

The complainant had accused Ms. Ramya of “insulting India” by “appreciating Pakistan”.