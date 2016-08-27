National » Karnataka

Mysuru, August 27, 2016
Updated: August 27, 2016 16:56 IST

Ramya case: Hearing put off to October 19

  • Special Correspondent
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
Actor and former MP Ramya
Actor and former MP Ramya

The Somwarpet court in Kodagu district on Saturday put off its hearing into a private compliant filed against actor and former MP Ramya to October 19.

The first JMFC directed the complainant to provide necessary details to the court over his complaint against the former MP.

Advocate and Kodagu Prajaranga District President K. Vittala Gowda had filed the complaint under Section 200 of Criminal Procedure Code, urging the court to register a case against the actor under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with sedition, besides other charges.

The complainant had accused Ms. Ramya of “insulting India” by “appreciating Pakistan”.

More In: Karnataka | National | Bengaluru
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Cauvery row: Karnataka to place facts on distress before SC

20 new buses to commence service from August 29

Marathi translation of Kannada play released

Ramya case: Hearing put off to October 19

Activists protest against college not allowing hijab

Basava Samskruti School planned to promote ideals of social reformer

‘Mosaru kudike’, a major draw at ‘Vittal Pindi’

Konkan Railway to run Velankanni special trains

The Bullet-riding career consultant

Autorickshaw driver returns passenger’s bag

COMEDK: 14,512 apply for 1,400 seats

Karez line discovered in Bidar old city

The Bullet-riding career consultant

BPL ration card holders to get LPG connection for free

VTU to announce 1st, 2nd semester B.E. results today

PSI files complaint against MP

20-year-old bride falls to death at Gokak Falls

Brinda Karat supports Ramya

Four dead as car collides with lorry

Javadekar, Siddaramaiah to meet students at IIT


Bengaluru

What's your issue: Chat on Bengaluru roads

BBMP offers a road of hope

Rich or poor, we will not discriminate, says Mayor

Minor disruption in service after smoke seen at Cubbon Park Metro station

Ganapathy case: George appears before CID for questioning

Cauvery row: Karnataka to place facts on distress before SC

God of green things

Welcome to the real world

A time for introspection

Mangaluru

IIIrd stage of fishing harbour to be made functional to bare minimum

Fisheries Minister to lead delegation

Another initiative to collect e-waste in city

Autorickshaw driver returns passenger’s bag

It’s up to Centre to frame law on cow slaughter, says Parameshwara


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Karnataka

Members of Campus Front of India staging a protest in front of Srinivas Institute of Technology at Valachil in Mangaluru on Saturday. Photo: H.S. Manjunath

Activists protest against college not allowing hijab

Campus Front of India activists on Saturday carried out protests before the Srinivas College of Pharmacy demanding students be allowed to w... »