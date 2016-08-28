The complainant had accused the former MP of ‘insulting India’ by allegedly ‘appreciating Pakistan’

A Somwarpet court in Kodagu district on Saturday put off hearing on a private compliant filed against former MP and actor Ramya to October 19.

The first Judicial Magistrate of First Class Court directed the complainant to provide necessary details to the court on his complaint against Ms. Ramya.

Advocate K. Vittala Gowda had filed the complaint under Section 200 of Code of Criminal Procedure, urging the court to register a case under Section 124A of IPC, which deals with sedition besides other charges.

The complainant had accused Ms. Ramya of “insulting India” by allegedly “appreciating Pakistan”.