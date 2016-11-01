The Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations took off here today with slogans of “Karnataka Mathe ge Jaya-vagali” echoing at the C.P.Ed. ground on Club Road. The Small Scale Industries Minister and District In-charge Ramesh L. Jarkiholi inaugurated the festival. He and Zilla Panchayat President Asha Prashant Aihole, Suresh C. Angadi, MP, Feroz N. Sait, MLA (Belagavi North), Sanjay B. Patil, MLA (Belagavi Rural), Deputy Commissioner N. Jayaram, Police Commissioner K.G. Krishna Bhat, and Superintendent of Police B.R. Ravikanthe Gowda offered ceremonial pooja to Bhuvaneshwari Devi.

After unfurling the tricolour, the Minister flagged off a rally consisting of tableaux designed by various government departments depicting various facets of developments and progress the State achieved during its chequered journey since reorganisation of States six decades ago. A large number of folk troupes representing various native art forms were the cynosure of all eyes on the occasion.

The dignitaries walked for a kilometre up to the Rani Channamma Circle in the heart of the city where they offered garlands to the statue of Rani Channamma, queen of the erstwhile princely State of Kittur and symbol of unity and courage.

Several contingents representing various Kannada and social organisations joined the celebrations, dancing and cheering to ear-bursting music reverberating from audio systems, even as the a large areas of the city were ornamented with Kannada flags. Major government offices, and road junctions were illuminated with colourful lamps. One of the Kannada groups celebrated the occasion in front of the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha.

Food served

The Hukkeri Hiremath headed by Chandrashekhar Shivacharya Swami organised food for the artists, revellers and public participating in Rajyotsava procession at Sardar High School ground on College Road in the city.

Boycott

Maharashtra Ekikaran Samithi leaders Sambhaji Patil, MLA representing Belagavi South Assembly constituency, Mayor of Belagavi City Corporation Sarita Viraj Patil and Deputy Mayor Sanjay Mallappa Shinde kept themselves off from the Rajyotsava celebrations.