A few Muslim forums will take out a rally here at 7 p.m. on Sunday to oppose the Centre’s plans to annul some traditional marriage practices of Muslims. Several people, including Mohammad Mustaq Ali of the Tehreek Muslim Shaban, will address the “Jaan Se Badkar Hamari Shariyat” rally, the former MLA, Syed Zulfikar Hashmi, who is the event organiser, stated in a release. Minister of State for Urban Development and Haj and Wakf, Roshan Baig, Mohammad Shabbir Ali, leader of the opposition in Telangana Assembly, the former CM N. Dharam Singh, Dalit leader Tatya Rao Kamble, and others will be present. The event, however, has angered a section of the old city residents, who allege that the organisers have not taken Rahim Khan, MLA, into confidence. Mr. Khan may not attend the event, said one of his followers.— Special Correspondent