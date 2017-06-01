Rains spur agricultural activities in Mysuru

more-in

Copious pre-monsoon rains and the imminent onset of south-west monsoon has triggered a fresh burst of agricultural activity in the rural hinterland of Mysuru region.

With above average rains across all taluks, farmers have taken to land preparation, including tilling, and have approached the sowing stage in many taluks lashed by pre-monsoon showers in the first week of May. Subsequently, the entire district besides the adjoining regions of Chamarajanagar have received copious rainfall as a result of which farm work is in full swing in south interior Karnataka.

While paddy is yet to be taken up for sowing, ragi, jowar, maize, toor, and green gram have been planted and cotton and tobacco have occupied the largest swathe of cultivable land. The authorities have set a target of bringing 3,88,220 hectares (ha) under sowing for khariff season. This includes 2,74,120 ha coming under rain-fed area and 1,14,100 ha under irrigated land.

Out of this, 2,04,236 ha of land has already been brought under sowing in rain-fed areas thus achieving almost 75% of the target, while 2,392 ha under irrigated land have been brought under sowing. Nearly 70% of agriculture in Mysuru district takes place under rain-fed conditions, while the irrigated area constitutes only 30% of the total cultivable area. Hence, the pre-monsoon showers are important for farmers to take up tilling and prepare the land for sowing while the monsoon rains provide the requisite moisture during growth stages of the crop.

As per statistics maintained by the office of the Joint Director of Agriculture in Mysuru, 46,338 ha of land has been brought under cotton while 68,415 ha of land has been brought under tobacco. The extent of the coverage of other crops are jowar (4,229 ha), ragi (1,213 ha), maize (28,901 ha), and sugarcane (2,192 ha).

Officials maintained that there was adequate stock of fertilizers and seeds to enable farmers to complete sowing activity and the authorities have advised farmers to take up sowing of green manure crops and pulses such as horsegram, blackgram, and cowpea in view of the congenial moisture in the soil.

The Grameena Krishi Mausam Sewa at Naganahalli has cited the Indian Meteorological Department forecast to indicate that the onset of monsoon may be earlier this year. The weather forecast for Mysuru indicates cloudy weather conditions with moderate rainfall and this is valid for a week. The cumulative rainfall for Mysuru this year is 303.1 mm against a normal of 200 mm.