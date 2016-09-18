The district received 644 mm of rain compared with the average of 591 mm

Heavy rain has damaged crops and disrupted life in some parts of Bidar district. Rains began on September 13 and gained momentum till September 16. It subsided on Friday.

The district has received 644 mm of rain this monsoon, compared with the average of 591 mm. In September alone, the district got 225 mm of rain against the average 168 mm.

The highest was in Bhalki that got 342 mm against 177 mm. Humnabad got 224 mm against 168 mm, Aurad got 212 mm against 154 mm, Basavakalyan got 211 mm against 190 mm and Bidar received 147 mm against 183 mm.

Connection between Khed and Sangam villagels in Aurad taluk has been cut off as water began flowing over the Sangam bridge over the Manjra.

Water has entered fields in Sonal, Sonal Wadi, Horandi and Kalagapur, damaging soya, black gram, niger and red gram crops. “The quality of crops I got this year was the best in recent years. But a large part of my field has been damaged by excess rain and water inflow,” said Ankush Hanumashetty, a farmer in Sonal.

A breach in the tank in Kalasadal village is said to have damaged crops on over 500 acres of land in Bhalki taluk. Water is flowing over old bridge in Saigaon in Bhalki taluk and people are using the new bridge.

District in-charge Minister Eshwar Khandre has asked officials to begin a crop loss survey and send a crop loss compensation claim to the State government. Mr. Khandre inspected flooded areas in the old city and roads in Bidar on Saturday. He instructed Public Works Department officials to repair roads and city municipal council staff to repair drains.

Deputy Commissioner Anurag Tewari has asked officials to conduct a detailed survey damage to roads, bridges, buildings or other public assets. Preliminary reports indicate increase in the number of pot holes, and damage to some small bridges across streams, he said.

South Central railway stopped traffic on the Bidar – Hyderabad line after the earth caved in below tracks near Sadashivpet in Telangana.

Trains plying from Bidar and arriving at the station were cancelled or diverted for a day. Several trains were delayed or rescheduled on Friday and Saturday.