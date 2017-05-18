Rain creates mini-pond at district stadium

more-in

The sprawling Sir M. Visvesvaraya District Stadium in the town has turned into a mini-pond of sorts following Tuesday night’s downpour that lashed the areas around it.

The surface and the running track were damaged by the stagnant rainwater on the ground. Jogging and other activities were suspended on Wednesday morning following the creation of the pond. The condition of the stadium has severely irked sportspersons.

According to sports enthusiasts, improper maintenance and continuously letting out the stadium on rent for non-sporting and commercial purposes are causes for its dismal condition.

“The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports has been neglecting the stadium. It has been renting the ground out for commercial activities instead of organising sporting events,” Somashekar, a football enthusiast, told The Hindu. Mr. Somashekar and his team are planning to hold a protest against the officials of the department.

At least 15 commercial and political activities were held at the stadium in the last three years. It was even rented out to promote movies and hold local fairs during which eatables and household articles were sold. Hundreds of holes were drilled to erect pendals and stalls on these occasion. This has badly damaged the ground, blocked the drainage system and damaged the surface, M. Mahesh, member, Mandya City Municipal Council (CMC), said.

Mr. Mahesh, a volleyball and cricket player, has urged the department not to allow private persons or organisations to hold such events at the stadium.

When contacted, a senior officer at the department, on the condition of anonymity, said: “The department is against letting out the stadium on rent for non-sporting activities. But, we have to succumb to the pressure of political leaders and organisers. The rent is ₹10,000 a day.”

According to the officer, the department will take steps to improve the drainage system.