Light showers lashing Vijayapura district for the last three days have brought cheer among farmers. At the same time, they have created problems for commuters in the city.

Farmers who have taken up tur, sunflower and groundnut were anxiously waiting for a good spell of rain as standing crops were gradually losing moisture.

A delay in rain could have affected yield.

Farmers now believe that the drizzle will help the soil absorb more water.

While farmers are delighted, the showers have turned the city’s roads into slush pools.

The work on underground drainage system is going on in many parts of the city. Only a few days ago, trenches were dug for laying the pipeline but they are now filled with rainwater.

Road-side vendors, mainly vegetable sellers, are losing business as they are unable to do any business.

Meanwhile, City Corporation Commissioner Harsha Shetty has said that road-laying work would commence once the rain stopped and priority would be to fill potholes.