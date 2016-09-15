The Mysuru division of South Western Railway has made elaborate arrangements for smooth running of trains across the division.

These arrangements are in place following the State-wide rail roko call given by certain organisations on Thursday.

Prakash Kumar Panda, Divisional Security Commissioner, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Mysuru division, has issued a stern warning that those indulging in disruptive activities will be booked under provisions of the Indian Railways Act, 1989. He said over 300 armed RPF personnel have been deployed at railway stations, bridges and level crossing gates for safeguarding railway assets and ensuring safety of passengers. He urged the protesters to desist from vandalising property or disrupting train services.

D.P. Halappa, Divisional Commercial Manager, said an additional 100 armed RPF personnel have been deputed by the zonal headquarters for maintaining law and order.