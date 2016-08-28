Dr. Shivaraj Patil, MLA of Raichur city, expressed dissatisfaction over the speed at which the construction of district stadium was moving. Holding contractors and the officials responsible for inordinate delay in the completion of the work, he also warned of a stringent action if the construction was not completed by the end of March 2017. He was addressing at a sport event at Mahatma Gandhi Stadium here on Sunday after distributing prizes to winners of 8 km running race held in memory of renowned hockey player Dhyan Chand. The event was organised by District Athletic Association.

“Hyderabad Karnataka Regional Development Board (HKRDB) has allocated a grant of Rs. 22 crore and released Rs. 8 crore immediately for the construction of district stadium. The sad part of is that the construction work is moving at a snail's pace due to lethargic officials,” he said.

Explaining the crucial role that sports play in maintaining good physical and mental health, Dr. Patil felt the need of attracting younger generations towards the sports. “These days, youth are increasingly moving away from sports. There are many factors for distractions. But, we need to attracting them towards the sports by organising more sport events and encouraging and supporting talents. The Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports needs to be more active as it has a greater role to play,” he said.

K. Satyanarayana, president of Athletic Association, recalled how Dhyan Chand was not just a Olympic player who held India tricolour high in the international arena, but one of the greatest patriot that India could ever seen as well.

“The very purpose of organising sport events every year in memory of Dhyan Chand is recalling the legendary sportsperson's contributions to Indian sports and attracting younger generations towards sports,” he said. He called upon people's representatives to pay more attention and time in popularising sports among youth.

Earlier, 8-km running race was organised in which 80 runners had participated. Shivaraj Reddy of Turvihal village in Sindhanur bagged the first prize - Rs. 3000 cash, a trophy and certificate. Choudayya and Veeresh from Devapur village in Manvi taluk secured the second and third prizes respectively (Rs. 2500 and Rs. 2000 cash along with trophy and certificate).