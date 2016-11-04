Members of the Shivamogga District Congress Committee (SDCC) staged a protest here on Thursday condemning the detention of All India Congress Committee vice-president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi to prevent him from meeting the family members of retired soldier Ram Kishen Grewal who allegedly committed suicide demanding implementation of the one rank, one pension (OROP) scheme.

Addressing the protesters, T.N. Srinivas, president of the SDCC, termed the detention of Mr. Gandhi by the police personnel as an “undemocratic act”. The implementation of the OROP was a long-standing demand of the retired military personnel. The suicide of Grewal has brought to fore the disappointment prevailing among the ex-servicemen over the issue. It is unfortunate that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre has failed to handle the suicide issue in a sensible manner. Even the family members of Mr. Grewal were beaten up by the Delhi police that reports to Ministry of Home Affairs, he said.

He alleged that after BJP came to power in the Centre there have been efforts to silence the voices of dissent and to intimidate the Opposition parties.

The protesters submitted a memorandum to Additional Deputy Commissioner Channabasappa.