Rahul Gandhi seeks report from Karnataka govt. on rains

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi has sought a report from the Karnataka government on the deaths in Bengaluru due to potholes and rains.

Congress sources told The Hindu that Mr. Gandhi called Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday and sought information on the deaths.

Nearly half a dozen of people have been killed in accidents caused by potholes or washed away in drains following heavy rainfall in the city.

The BJP recently launched a protest against the Congress government over poor conditions of roads. A few days ago, AICC General Secretary in-charge for Karnataka K.C. Venugopal took to task Bengaluru Urban Development Minister K.J. George for showing laxity in repairing the city roads.

The Chief Minister, who visited inspected the rain damages a few days ago, set a deadline of 15 days to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to fill all potholes.