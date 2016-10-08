aero appeal:Both the young and the old turned up in large numbers at the air show held at Bannimantap as part of the Mysuru Dasara festivities on Friday.— PHOTO: M.A. SRIRAM

A variety of radio-controlled aircraft were flown at the air show conducted as part of the Dasara festivities in Mysuru on Friday.

The show, organised by the Mysuru Dasara Committee and Mysore Flying Association, saw professional radio-controlled aircraft pilots and children as young as 10 years coming from various parts of the State to showcase their skills. There were also static aircraft models on display.

“The aircraft flown included helicopters and multicopters. The radio-controlled aircraft were powered by electric motors, nitro-methane and petrol engines. They can be flown up to a height of 1,800 metres,” a statement from the organisers said.

The flying models included electric sky surfers, high-wing, mid-wing and low-wing trainers, and scanner airplanes, besides multirotors such as hexacopters, octacopters and quadcopter.

The static models included a Boeing 747-8 Intercontinental, measuring 18 feet in size, besides a J-10 Jet electric turbine.

Mysore Flying Association is a non-profit organisation run by a group of professionals from various fields who are into radio-controlled aircraft flying, aeromodelling, aerial photography, and aerial pollution monitoring.