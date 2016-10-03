Apart from groundwater extraction, there are doubts over the quality of water. Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has said that their market sample testing has shown a significant degree of failure. Since last year, four licences have been cancelled.

Lochanesh Hugar, who had petitioned the High Court to regulate quality of water in these plants, said that regulations needed to be tightened.

“The BIS is supposed to do two inspection yearly, but this is clearly not being done. I will pursue this legally as there is no point in BIS taking a hefty fee for the licences without clamping down on violations,” he said.

