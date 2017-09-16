Python found during coastal clean-up drive

The python that was caught at Malpe on Saturday during the beach cleaning programme at Panambur, Mangaluru. | Photo Credit: Supplied

An 8-ft-long python was found entangled in bushes at Malpe as prominent beaches from Karwar to Mangaluru were cleaned on Saturday to mark International Coastal Clean-up co-ordinated by the Indian Coast Guard.

The python was saved and safely sent back to its natural habitat, according to the Coast Guard.

Volunteers representing different organisations, educational institutes, and government departments cleaned Panambur, Tannirbhavi, Surathkal, Malpe and Rabindranath Tagore beach in Karwar.

According to the Coast Guard, 5,000 persons took part in the drive from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. The volunteers removed waste and non-biodegradable materials littered at beaches. A Coast Guard spokesperson here said: “The drive has created awareness among people and hope they continue to come forward to keep the coastal environment clean in the years to come.’’ Deputy Inspector-General S.S. Dasila, Commander, Coast Guard Karnataka, said the Coast Guard has planted over 1,000 saplings on its premises in Panambur.