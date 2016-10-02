Beneficiaries to be provided with radio frequency identification cards

The Udupi City Bus Operators’ Association will be offering bus pass for students and coupons for daily commuters on private city buses.

Addressing presspersons here on Saturday, K. Suresh Nayak, president of the Udupi City Bus Operators’ Association, said that for both these facilities, the beneficiaries would be provided with radio frequency identification (RFID) cards. The bus pass and coupon facilities would be made available at various offices of the association from October 10 and would come into effect from October 20.

Since it would entail huge losses for private bus operators, it would be in force for a year. After evaluating its implementation, the association will decide to continue with it or not.

Rates

Accordingly, the association had decided to provide concessional passes of Rs. 125 per year for students from classes 1 to 7; Rs. 725 per year for students of classes 8 to 10; and Rs. 1,300 per year for PU, degree and diploma students; and Rs. 1,550 per year for professional and evening college students.

In addition to this, students will have to pay Rs. 100 for printing of the RFID card. They can travel only from and to the destinations mentioned in the pass. But they will be able to travel between these destinations any number of times, except on school/college holidays. Daily commuters can avail the concessional coupon facility, he said. Mr. Nayak said that in the case of government city buses run by the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), student passes are subsidised by the government. Hence the KSRTC is protected from any loss due to this. The same subsidy facility should be extended to private city bus operators also, he said.

Government city buses in Udupi do not run at the timings and routes given to them by the Regional Transport Office (RTO). The association had already lodged complaints to the RTO on these issues. “It would be better if the government city buses are run on long routes that are not serviced by private city buses instead of running them on already congested routes,” he said.

To a query, Mr. Nayak admitted that the private city bus operators were hit by the operation of the government city buses in Udupi.

Krishna Anchan, Vadiraja Suvarna, Sudhakar Kalmady, Sandeep, and office-bearers of the association, were present.