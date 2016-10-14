star visit:Actor Puneeth Rajkumar greeting fans in Bidar on Thursday; (below) the actor visiting the family of a deceased farmer in Sangolgi villageof Bidar district.— Photos: Gopichand T.

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar has batted for Bidar to be a film shooting hub. In the city to promote his latest film Doddamane Huduga on Thursday, he spoke about the beauty of the heritage city and its salubrious climate.

Speaking to presspersons, he said the district is home to several beautiful heritage places like forts and temples here.

The cave temple of Narasimha Jharni and the sprawling Gurudwara are unique, he said, adding that there are also monuments related to the Sharanas like Basaveshwara in the district. The district also has scenic forests and water bodies. The Kannada film industry should utilise these spaces to shoot their films, he said.

Mr. Puneeth said that he will be very glad to act in a movie if it was shot in the district.

He also said that the district has a great potential to become a popular tourist destination. It needs a push from all stakeholders, he added.

He recalled his first visit to the city along with his father Dr. Rajkumar in 1996. “I was very young then. But I remember quite a few things about the visit,” he said. He praised the realistic shots from the movie Bara starring Anant Nag and directed by M.S. Sathyu.

He said that the Kannada film industry supports the cause of the Mahadayi river dispute as strongly as the Cauvery cause. To a question, he said he will support the idea of film actors playing roles on reality television.

Sa.Ra. Govindu, producer, who accompanied the actor, said he will plan the shooting of his next film in the district.

Meanwhile, Mr. Puneeth was mobbed by fans when he arrived in Bidar earlier in the day. Crowds gathered at the Habshikot guest house where he was staying. He was greeted by cheering, shouting and selfie-taking crowds wherever he went.

The city police had a tough time in escorting the actor.

Mr. Puneeth first visited the Gurupadappa Nagamarapalli Cooperative Hospital and distributed sweets to the patients there.

The actor later visited the house of Shankareppa, a farmer, who was washed away in last month’s floods. He and Suryakanth Nagamarapalli, president of the Gurupadappa Nagamarapalli Cooperative Hospital, handed over relief cheques to families of farmers who had lost their breadwinners or suffered crop loss in the recent floods.

The actor also visited flood-affected villages like Ambe Sangavi , Yernalli , and Janawada. He also watched Doddamane Huduga along with fans at Sapna Multiplex in Bidar city.