Visitors at Krishi Mela being held at University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences, in Shivamogga, on Sunday.

High yield varieties of seeds and saplings and agricultural implements are on display at the mela

The plots of land on which pulses, millets and paddy are being cultivated using less-water intensive methods at the University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences (UAHS), Shivamogga, are drawing huge visitors at the Krishi Mela being held here from October 21 to 24.

Marulasiddappa, a resident of Agasanakatte village in Davangere taluk, told The Hindu, maize was being cultivated using the mono-cropping method in his native village. The experts at the mela briefed the farmers about the advantages of cultivation of pulses such as pigeon pea and black gram with maize under the mixed-cropping method. The farmers were also taken to demonstration plots on mixed cropping. Mr. Marulasiddappa said farmers were convinced that cultivation of pulses using the mixed-cropping method with maize would increase the fertility of the soil and also insure the farmers against the losses caused by fluctuation in the prices.

Rama Naik, a resident of Nyamathi in Honnali taluk, said he learned about the cultivation of paddy under the System of Rice Intensification (SRI) method at the Krishi Mela. Owing to drought, water is not being provided for the cultivation of paddy in the command area of Bhadra reservoir this year. In the wake of the change in the rainfall pattern, switching over to SRI and other less-water intensive methods for cultivation of paddy will become inevitable for farmers in the coming days, he said.

Meena D’Mello, a marginal farmer from Kuruvalli in Tirthahalli town, is planning to set up a poly-house measuring 100x60 ft adjacent to her house. “I visited the poly-houses on the university campus and held detailed interaction with the experts there. The information on subsidy extended by the government to set up the poly-house was provided at the Department of Horticulture stall at the mela,” she said.

A wide array of high yield varieties of seeds and saplings, agricultural implements related to sowing, weed removal, pest management, developed by premier institutions involved in study and research on agriculture, have been displayed at the event.

Apart from UAHS, Shivamogga, that has hosted the event, premier institutions including Indian Institute for Pulses Research, Central Plantation Crop Research Institute, Indian Institute of Horticultural Research and Indian Institute of Oil Palm Research are participating in the mela.