Pulling films selected by jury from film festival is moral policing: Suresh Heblikar

Noted film-maker and environmentalist Suresh Heblikar labelled the decision of the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to drop Ravi Jadhav's “Nude” and Sanal Kumar Sasidharan's “S Durga” (original title “Sexy Durga”) from being screened in the Panorama section at the 48th International Film Festival of India as a kind of “moral policing” on medium of expressions.

The film festival will be held at Panaji from November 20 to 28. Mr. Heblikar, who is part of the 13-member jury, said: “The jury members have decided to write to Minister for I&B seeking an explanation behind dropping of the two ‘creatively and aesthetically made films’. The letter will be signed by all jury members and sent to the minister. Future course of action will be decided on the basis of response from the Ministry.”

Responding to a question on resignation of jury chairperson and film-maker Sujoy Ghosh and another jury member and award-winning editor Apurva Asrani, he said: “I don't find any meaning in resigning, as the process of selection was over 20 days ago. We can only seek an explanation from the Ministry on the rationale behind the decision. That is what we are doing now. We will also tell the Ministry to watch the two films, if not seen. Both are distinct their terms of quality and approach. We have spent our energy, time over selection.”

Mr. Heblikar said “Nude”, a film about a nude model, was the jury's unanimous choice as the opening film, while “S Durga” was on sexual violence in Kerala. “If the Ministry had any objection to ‘Nude’ being the opening film, it could have taken a decision to screen it along with 26 films selected for the screening,” he observed.

Expressing regret over the silence of the Ministry over the issue, Mr. Heblikar said: “It's extremely sad that we were not informed about the exclusion of the two films. At least, the authorities could have communicated their decision to the jury and invited us for a dialogue to explain the reason behind the decision.”

Observing that “it is absurd if the films are rejected for moral and cultural reasons,” he said that the two films are of highest quality and critique the society. The “Nude” is a strong feminist film and “S Durga” has a strong message about women’s safety.

Prithvi Konanuru, whose “Railway Children” is among the 26 films selected for screening in Panorama and the only Kannada entry this year, said: "The decision to pull films selected by jury is not right. If Ministry can take decision of the kind, what is the need to constitute a jury for selection?”