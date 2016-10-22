District Principal and Sessions Court Judge Sadanand N. Nayak has praised the supreme sacrifice by police personnel while discharging duty.

He was speaking after paying tributes to mark Police Commemoration Day here on Friday.

The judge urged the public to stand with them when they are in trouble and extend moral support for better service.

Vinayak Patil, Superintendent of Police, read out the names of police personnel who were killed during duty.

The department has been extending support for the families of those police personnel by releasing compensation accordingly, Mr. Patil added.