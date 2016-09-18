Braving incessant rain, students and the public thronged the District Armed Reserve Police Ground here on Saturday to witness the 69th Hyderabad Karnataka Liberation Day Celebrations.

A sharp drizzle welcomed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who arrived by a helicopter from Bidar, at the helipad on DAR police ground.

He proceeded straight to garland a statue of the former Deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel before moving on to unfurl the nation flag.

Mr. Siddaramaiah was accompanied by Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha M. Mallikarjun Kharge, Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil, and MLAs and MLCs.

Mr. Siddaramaiah inspected a guard of honour.

Cultural events

The highlight of the day was the cultural events and the enactment of Hyderabad Karnataka Liberation struggle by students. Around 500 school students performed to the tunes of patriotic songs.